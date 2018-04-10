Person taken to hospital after van plunges into Henderson pond

One person was taken to the hospital after a water rescue in Henderson.

According to the HFD Facebook page, rescue crews responded to an area near William and Mary Court after a van drove into a pond.

It's not yet clear how the van ended up in the water, but we're told the inside was taken to the hospital to get checked out.

