Part of Hawesville under boil advisory

Part of Hawesville is under a boil advisory.

City officials say the advisory is due to a water line break.

The affected areas are Windsong Rd., Hillcrest Circle, Adair Rd., Fred Hodges Rd., Beachump Rd., Lee Hendricks Rd., and Great House Rd.

