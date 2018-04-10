Kids burn off energy with St. Vincent's yoga program

Kids usually have a lot of energy on Friday and one way to release it is with yoga. (WFIE)

Preschoolers at the St. Vincent's Center for Families and Children are doing yoga routines every Friday.

Officials say doing yoga at an early age helps the kids focus better and make them feel relaxed.

Kids go through 20-minute sessions with a theme each week. Instructor Katie Glover says, not only do they learn, but it's also fun for the students.

"I think it's really good to teach them these skills at a young age, teach them how to meditate, teach them how to be still with themselves because the world we live in today is so fast-paced," Glover said.

The yoga program is funded by a grant through the Association for the Education of Young Children.

