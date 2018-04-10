Here's how you can thank a veteran for their service

If you've wanted to thank a veteran for their service, but haven't had the chance to, here's your opportunity.

Right now, Honor Flight volunteers are accepting "Thank You" letters that will be delivered to the veterans on the May trip to Washington, DC. It's part of "Operation Mail Call".

The veterans will receive these letters, written by young and old, on their flight back home.

Letters are due by April 28th and all the info you and your school or organization need can be found right here.

