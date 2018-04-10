Watch Now on Sunrise: Warming Up, Trump Lawyer Raided - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

SPRING FINALLY?  After near record cold and snow over the weekend, dry weather will be featured through most of the work week. It'll be a chilly day under partly sunny skies as high temps remain below normal in the lower to mid 50's. But Wednesday, temperatures will finally turn the corner, stretching into the 60's under mostly sunny skies. Temps will rocket into the 70's on Thursday and Friday with a chance of thunderstorms late on Friday. 

TRUMP ATTORNEY RAID: President Donald Trump has lashed out against special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, branding it "an attack on our country." Trump showed mounting concern about the yearlong probe after federal authorities raided the offices of his personal attorney. He vented privately to aides and then publicly unleashed his sharpest invective to date against the sweeping investigation, calling the Monday search "a disgrace."

