Kunkel Group says dispute with city won't affect residents

The Kunkel Group is assuring residents of the McCurdy building that its dispute with the city will not affect them in any way.

As we've reported, the city of Evansville placed a lien against the McCurdy, saying it owes more than $1.3 million in sewer bills and fees. In a letter to residents, Ben Kunkel said city ordinances say if you don't dump contaminants down the drain, you don't get charged by the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility.

The Kunkel Group installed a geo-thermal H-VAC system and the letter says:

"Our system is heated and cooled by a spring well, therefore we feel our clean well water going down the drain should be treated no different than someone's lawn sprinklers."

Kunkel said he hopes to reach a compromise with the city without going to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.

