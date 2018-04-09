Upgrades to the Evansville - Vanderburgh Co. Central Dispatch nearly complete

Each day Evansville - Vanderburgh County Central Dispatch gets about 900 calls.

Right now work is underway on a complete upgrade which will take the system from analog to digital. As part of the upgrade, a new tower has been built on the North side of the county.

The current system is about 20-years-old and hasn't had many upgrades. This is a $4.5-million project paid for with city and county funds.

Right now, phase two of the project is ongoing. That includes upgrading about 1,800 devices within the system, including police and fire radios.

We're told some of the smaller agencies have already been testing the new software.

Dispatch officials say there will be more testing done before everyone makes the switch to the new system. As for people who live in the affected area, we're told they won't see many changes except for potentially quicker response times.

We're told the complete upgrade should be done by this summer.

