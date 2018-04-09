Webster Co. school employees will be subject to random drug testing

All Webster County School District employees will be subject to random drug testing this upcoming school year.

The decision came after two former educators, Lucia Jenkins and Jason West were arrested on drug charges. Before the change, only transportation employees are required to have annual drug testing.

Right now the distinct is currently reviewing vendors to determine the cost and reviewing the language in their current drug testing policies.

The board will continue to research both areas in the coming months.

About 375 people are employed by the Webster County School District.

