Jasper police investigating pickle ball court vandalism

The Jasper Police Department is asking for help in a vandalism case at Gutzweiler Park.

Officials say the pickleball courts at Gutzweiler Park were damaged by what they think were large rocks. The working theory is that rocks were used to scratch the court surface and put divots into the court as well.

While many might not know about the sport, growing in popularity around Jasper, players like Gene and Phyllis Kuntz were not pleased with the news.

"It's very disappointing considering the courts were just resurfaced in the fall of 2017," said Phyllis Kuntz.

According to officials from the Jasper Police Department, the courts are used by many people both in town and throughout the county.

"Several people from outside of Jasper come to play Pickleball at those courts," said Officer David Burger, a patrolman for the Jasper Police. "Even the complainant was someone from Huntingburg, so it does get quite a bit of traffic for Pickleball."

"It's just a shame," said Gene Kuntz. "Our city is very proud of having nice things and doing things for it's residents in the city and then someone has to come up and deliberately throw boulders or rocks or smash this up because what's going to happen now since it's been chipped is it's going to continue to decay and they're going to have to come up and fix that and patch it again."

The Jasper Police Department is currently looking for any information that could pertain to the case. They ask that if you know anything to contact them at 812-482-2255, or through the anonymous tip line 812-482-2677.

