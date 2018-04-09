Union Co. students no longer allowed to use cell phones in classrooms

School officials in Union County have banned students from using cell phones during class.?

A recent study showed most teenagers are addicted to their cell phones. It set the teen addiction rate at 68% in Union County.

A decade ago, cell phones weren’t even allowed in the building.

Since then, Union County Schools have adapted to the advances in technology, but say the new policy is to protect classroom time.

“We want to give our students uninterrupted blocks of instructional time where they can focus, and think, and not be distracted by any device or buzz or anything going on,” Public relations coordinator Malinda Beauchamp explained.

Students in Union County Public Schools are no longer allowed to use their digital devices in the classroom. Before now, they could get a digital driver's license.

“They go through sessions on (the) safety use of digital devices and get on Wi-Fi and they were allowed (once they had that) to carry and use their devices in classrooms,” Beauchamp added.

But, a survey administered by UCPS in March showed staggering statistics.



84% of the teens who participated say they use their phones longer than they intended to, down only 2% of the adults who answered the same.

“We knew that it was time to do this for the sake of our students and our parents,” Beauchamp said.

On Facebook, Brenda Williamson is for the change, writing in part: “Shouldn't be used during class time in the first place.”

But Vada Powell shows different stance, saying: “I understand it can be a distraction, but in this day and time, it's almost imperative for older children to have a phone with them at all times. We live in a scary world anymore.”

“In the event of an emergency if there ever were one, they would be allowed to get their devices and let their parents know they're ok,” Beauchamp stated.

The school system is also connecting with the community.

They're hosting a "no tech after 10" blitz starting later this month.

Then, a digital detox later this summer in June.

