Historical Society hopes to restore glory to Stinnett House

A historic Victorian home in Whitesville has been deteriorating, but now the historical society hopes to change that.

The Stinnett House was built over 100 years ago and is well known in the town of Whitesville. In September, the Whitesville Historical Society bought the home, in hopes to restore it to its late 1800s condition.

The Victorian home is more than 5,000 square feet and has been home to several families over the years. But now, the home is falling apart and the historical society plans to change that.

"We would like to turn it into a museum and to see the house restored to its full glory," explained Leslie McCarty, President of Whitesville Historical Society. "It's a beautiful Victorian house and to see it restored would be a great asset I think to Whitesville."

The restoration is expected to cost about a half million dollars. So the historical society is hosting a fundraising dinner Monday April 23.

