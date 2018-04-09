New Preschool to bring kids of all learning abilities together

Simply Therapy will soon be expanding beyond their therapy practices.

They will offer preschool to children of all learning levels starting in August.

One of the co-owner's, Trina Pryor, has a sister with a disability. Pryor went to preschool with her sister and saw how they could learn from one another.

"Letting them learn from each other and just being more accepting of kids with disabilities," Pryor said. "I think it's going be an amazing asset to our community."

Rachel Griffith has already registered her 3 year old son for Play Smart preschool.

"He needs a little bit of help with learning how to play," Griffith said. " So if there are kids that are more developmentally typical that he can mingle with and have someone help him do that, I think that will help him grow and flourish."

The preschool will be offered for children ages 3 to 5 and will be play-based.

"Kids will be prepared and ready for kindergarten," Pryor said. "So we don't want it to seem like all we're gonna do is play. But our big thing is learning through play."

"They won't even realize they're learning," Jill Payne the other co-owner said. "It kind of takes some of the stress and the pressures off especially if you do have some sort of disability."

And for many parents, this is exactly what they have been searching for.

"It was what I was looking for," Griffith said. "We had tried regular preschool through the school system and I wasn't really happy with it, it wasn't a good match for us. And then I was looking at the brochure and it's supposed to be play-based and I was like yes, this was what I was looking for."

