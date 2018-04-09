Huntingburg overpass project entering final stages

A project years in the making is nearing completion in Huntingburg.

An overpass that will connect Styline Drive and 14th Street is in its final stages, five years after the project was announced. A support pillar was built on the north side of the tracks to support the overpass.

That pillar is now in a waiting period to settle before crews can continue.

Huntingburg Mayor Denny Spinner says the overpass will serve as a way for people traveling on US-231 to get around the trains that run through the city.

"There's several things that are certain in life: death, taxes, and running into a train in Huntingburg, so this one mile joint will be something that I think most of our residents and other residents in Dubois County, who frequent Huntingburg, will be more than willing to take that extra mile," explained Mayor Denny Spinner.

Spinner says the next step is for crews to begin attaching the steel beams that will bridge the two halves of the overpass. Those beams are expected to arrive on May 14th.