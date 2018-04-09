Pyle finalizes playoff roster - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Pyle finalizes playoff roster

Posted by Bethany Miller, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Pro-Thunderbolts) (Source: Pro-Thunderbolts)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Evansville Thunderbolts Head Coach Jeff Pyle announced today the team’s playoff roster.  Jackson Leef has returned to the Thunderbolts from his stint in the ECHL to max out the SPHL’s 19-player limit.

Leef is returning after playing 44 games with the Brampton Beast, as well as one game with the AHL’s Laval Rocket.  The forward tallied 5 goals and 9 assists for 14 points with Brampton.

Teams had to finalize their playoff roster today.

#          PLAYER                        POS                  HT        WT       NATIONALITY

1          Ryan de Melo              G                      6-2       185      Canadian

2          Bo Driscoll                   D                      5-9       180      US

4          Robbie Hall                 D                      5-11     190      US

5          Brandon Lubin             D                      6-1       205      US

8          Cory Melkert               D                      6-4       220      Canadian

9          Nick D’Avolio               C                      5-11     185      US

10        Jackson Leef                F                      6-1       195      US

11        Tyler Deresky              F                      6-0       200      US

16        Hunter Stewart           F                      6-1       190      Canadian

17        Mike Fazio                   LW                   6-0       185      US

19        Dave Williams             LW                   6-1       205      Canadian

20        Carter Shinkaruk         F                      5-10     185      Canadian

21        John Scorcia                C                      5-9       185      US

24        Dylan Clarke                F                      6-2       185      Canadian

27        Frank Schumacher      D                      6-1       195      US

31        Ian Sylves                    G                      6-1       185      US

44        Brendan Mitchell        D                      6-1       200      Canadian

61        Chase Nieuwendyk      F                      6-0       180      Canadian

96        Nick Lazorko                F                      6-0       185      US

The Thunderbolts will face off against the Macon Mayhem at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, April 12 at Ford Center for game 1 of the playoffs.  The game is free to the public courtesy of E is for Evansville.  The team is also giving away 1,000 rally towels courtesy of A. Schulman.

Courtesy: Evansville Thunderbolts

Powered by Frankly