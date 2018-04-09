Pyle finalizes playoff roster

Evansville Thunderbolts Head Coach Jeff Pyle announced today the team’s playoff roster. Jackson Leef has returned to the Thunderbolts from his stint in the ECHL to max out the SPHL’s 19-player limit.

Leef is returning after playing 44 games with the Brampton Beast, as well as one game with the AHL’s Laval Rocket. The forward tallied 5 goals and 9 assists for 14 points with Brampton.

Teams had to finalize their playoff roster today.

# PLAYER POS HT WT NATIONALITY

1 Ryan de Melo G 6-2 185 Canadian

2 Bo Driscoll D 5-9 180 US

4 Robbie Hall D 5-11 190 US

5 Brandon Lubin D 6-1 205 US

8 Cory Melkert D 6-4 220 Canadian

9 Nick D’Avolio C 5-11 185 US

10 Jackson Leef F 6-1 195 US

11 Tyler Deresky F 6-0 200 US

16 Hunter Stewart F 6-1 190 Canadian

17 Mike Fazio LW 6-0 185 US

19 Dave Williams LW 6-1 205 Canadian

20 Carter Shinkaruk F 5-10 185 Canadian

21 John Scorcia C 5-9 185 US

24 Dylan Clarke F 6-2 185 Canadian

27 Frank Schumacher D 6-1 195 US

31 Ian Sylves G 6-1 185 US

44 Brendan Mitchell D 6-1 200 Canadian

61 Chase Nieuwendyk F 6-0 180 Canadian

96 Nick Lazorko F 6-0 185 US

The Thunderbolts will face off against the Macon Mayhem at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, April 12 at Ford Center for game 1 of the playoffs. The game is free to the public courtesy of E is for Evansville. The team is also giving away 1,000 rally towels courtesy of A. Schulman.

Courtesy: Evansville Thunderbolts