Council votes to table ordinance on withholding ECHO Housing Corp. funds

Evansville City Council to vote on ordinance to withhold funds from ECHO Housing Corporation funds following misuse allegations (WFIE).

ECHO Housing Corporation's former Executive Director Stephanie TenBarge stepped down in March.

This is following allegations that she used the non-profit's money to pay for her property taxes.

Now, Evansville City Council is stepping in with a big vote at Monday's meeting that could affect the corporation's future. There is an ordinance on the agenda to potentially withhold funds from ECHO Housing Corporation while the group works to sort through the aftermath of those allegations.

If City Council votes to approve the ordinance, ECHO Housing Corporation would not have access to the nearly half a million dollars worth of federal funds that City Council had previously approved.

In order to regain that funding, ECHO Housing Corporation would have to meet two criteria: (1) provide the City with an independent, third-party audit of ECHO Housing Corporation's finances over the past three years and (2) prove to the City that ECHO has new policies in place to ensure fraud never happens again.

This ordinance has caused disagreements throughout the city for several reasons.

