Knox Co. man charged after deadly February crash

A Knox County man, who authorities say was driving at the time of a crash, is now facing two counts of driving while intoxicated while causing death.

Troopers says 34-year-old Kyle Mason was four-wheeling in a field when he drove off an embankment and into the Wabash River.

It happened around 1:00 a.m. February 4.

Indiana State Police say Mason and his passenger, Cody Meeks made it out, but their wives, Breezie Mason and Meaghan Meeks drowned.

Troopers say Mason had a blood alcohol content that was over the legal limit.

Mason was issued a summons to be in court on May 21.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.