Spring feeling returns this week

After one of the coldest starts to April since 1936, we will finally feel some genuine spring warmth this week. Our average temperature for April 1-8 was 42.1, which is usually a typical low temperature this time of the year.

With clear and dry conditions, area rivers will slowly fall back in their banks and sunshine will help nudge the temperature upward all week long. Tuesday will still be on the cool side with highs in the middle 50s:

By Wednesday, we break back into the normal range with sunshine and temps in the middle 60s:

By Thursday and Friday, 70s are back in. Rain chances will return late night, and we'll see scattered showers and thunderstorms through the weekend:

