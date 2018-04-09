Otters' Scout Nights scheduled at Bosse Field

The Evansville Otters will once again welcome local scouts for a night at the ballpark, hosting Girl Scout Night Saturday, May 12 and Boy Scout Night Saturday, June 30 at Bosse Field.

Local scout troops are invited to enjoy a fun-filled evening at historic Bosse Field. Girl Scouts can watch the Otters take on the Washington Wild Things May 12 at 6:35 p.m. while Boy Scouts can catch the Otters against the River City Rascals June 30 at 6:35 p.m.

Tickets are $5 for youth and $8 for adults. Registration for respective Scout Nights include a general admission ticket to the game and hot dog, chips and water for each person registered.

Following the game, scouts can enjoy a team meet-and-greet, participate in a baseball clinic with players, and camp out overnight in the outfield at Bosse Field with breakfast provided the next morning.

Scouts will also receive a commemorative Scout Night patch.

The registration deadline for Girl Scout Night is Wednesday, May 9, and the deadline for Boy Scout Night is Wednesday, June 27.

For more information and registration, contact Elspeth Urbina at 812-435-8686 or via email at eurbina@evansvilleotters.com

Opening Night is May 11 when the Otters open the regular season at Bosse Field against the Washington Wild Things at 6:35 p.m.

Courtesy: Evansville Otters