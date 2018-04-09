Thunderbolts ready to take on Mayhem in first round

It has been six years since Evansville professional hockey has seen a playoff berth. That changes this Thursday, April 12, when the Evansville Thunderbolts face-off against the Macon Mayhem for game 1 of the 2017-18 SPHL Playoffs. And while that is exciting for the city itself, the game is also free and open to the public.

While the 2016-17 defending champions edged out the Thunderbolts in the regular season series — 3-2-2 — Evansville was the last to draw a win, recently defeating the Mayhem in overtime on Saturday, April 7. The Thunderbolts finished the regular season in sixth place with a record of 27-20-9 and 63 points, while the Mayhem finished in second place with a 33-16-7 record and 73 points.

“I think we match up well with them,” said Head Coach Jeff Pyle. “We’ve played hard against them all year and every game has been tight.”

The SPHL changed the way playoff matches worked this year by allowing the top four seeds to choose who they wanted to play against. While many thought the number 1 seed Peoria Rivermen would choose the Thunderbolts, it was the number 2 seed Macon Mayhem.

“It didn’t matter to us who it was,” said Pyle. “We were willing to play anybody at any time. We have to beat everyone to win it, so we weren’t worried about anyone.”

Game 1 of the SPHL playoffs begins at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, April 12 at Ford Center. E Night is free and open to the public thanks to E is for Everyone. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public. Season ticket holders will be allowed to enter at 5:45 p.m. to ensure they get their favorite seat in the house. In addition to the game being presented for free, fans can also receive a free rally towel, courtesy of A. Schulman. Game 2 will be played in Macon on Saturday, April 14, as well as game 3 — if necessary — on Sunday, April 15.

Courtesy: Evansville Thunderbolts