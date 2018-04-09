Alabama and Travis Tritt set to play Ford Center - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Alabama and Travis Tritt set to play Ford Center

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Legendary country band Alabama is set to play the Ford Center on September 15.

They'll be joined by special guest Travis Tritt.

Alabama has 43 #1 singles, and they have won dozens of awards. 

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 13, at 10:00 a.m. Prices start at $49.50. 

