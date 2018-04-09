Job fair set for Tuesday in Jasper - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Job fair set for Tuesday in Jasper

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
WFIE WFIE
JASPER, IN (WFIE) -

A job fair will be held Tuesday, April 10, in Jasper.

It's at WorkOne Southwest at 703 W. 6th Street from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Officials say companies have immediate openings and will be looking for employees.

They include Perdue Farms, Aerotek, Meyer Distributing, and Trilogy Health Services. 

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly