Arden Gregory

Arden joined the 14 News team in April 2018 as the weekend meteorologist. She is thrilled to be back home in the Tri-State.

Arden grew up in Daviess County, KY. In fact, the tornado that hit Owensboro on Jan. 3, 2000 is what first inspired her interest in weather.

Arden interned at 14 News while she was in college. She graduated from Western Kentucky University in 2015 with a Bachelor of Science degree in meteorology and a minor in broadcasting.

After graduation, Arden worked as the weekend meteorologist at WYMT Mountain News in Hazard, KY until she joined the 14 News team.

In her free time, Arden enjoys playing tennis, watching The Office and spending time with her family and fiancé.

