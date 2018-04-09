Indiana woman who killed 2 kids faces hearing in 3rd killing

An Indiana woman serving a 130-year sentence for fatally smothering her two young children is expected to plead guilty in a former neighbor's killing.

WPTA-TV reports Amber Pasztor is accused in the fatal shooting of 66-year-old Frank Macomber. She expected to plead guilty but mentally ill Monday in an Allen County courtroom.

Authorities say the 30-year-old Pasztor killed Macomber in September 2016, stole his car and abducted her two young children from their custodial grandparents' home, prompting an Amber Alert.

She drove about 70 miles from Fort Wayne to Elkhart and parked behind the Elkhart Police Department.

The bodies of 7-year-old Lilliana Hernandez and 6-year-old Rene Pasztor were found inside the car.

Pasztor confessed to the killings and pleaded guilty but mentally ill to two murder counts.

