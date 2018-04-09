Police looking for suspect in Evansville shooting - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Police looking for suspect in Evansville shooting

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Posted by Brittany Harry, Reporter
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Police are responding to a shooting in Evansville.

It happened Monday morning in the 1200 block of N. First Ave and, according to dispatch, police are now looking for the suspect in the 900 block of W. Columbia.

No word on the victim's condition, but we're told the victim was talking to officers at the scene.

We'll keep you updated.

