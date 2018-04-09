EPD: Man shot after trying to sell fake watch; two men arrested

Officers responded to the 900 block of West Columbia Monday morning for an assault in progress call that ended up being a shooting. (WFIE)

Two men are now facing charges in connection with Monday's shooting in Evansville.

Police say 33-year-old Michael Hines and 18-year-old Gage Sloan have been arrested.

According to EPD, officers responded to the 900 block of West Columbia Monday morning for an assault in progress call that ended up being a shooting.

Officers found 34-year-old Joseph Brown shot in an alley. Brown told police he had met Hines and Sloan there to sell them a fake Gucci watch and the pair shot and robbed him.

Brown was taken to an area hospital to get treated for a single gunshot wound.

Police found Hines Monday afternoon in the area of Riverside and Lodge and he was arrested. We're told Sloan, who police say is the one who shot Brown, was found late Monday night in the 1500 block of Fountain Ave.

Sloan was arrested after a short standoff with officers.

Hines and Sloan are both charged with robbery with serious bodily injury. Sloan is also facing charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and theft.

