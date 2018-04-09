No children hurt in Henderson crash involving school bus - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

No children hurt in Henderson crash involving school bus

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
(Henderson Fire Dept.) (Henderson Fire Dept.)
HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) -

A Henderson school bus was involved in a crash Monday morning.

The crash happened in the area of Sand Lane and Alves Street.

According to HFD, the crash involved the bus and a car.

Fire officials say no children were reported to be injured, but one person in the car was hurt.

The road is currently closed in the area. Use caution.

    Authorities in East Ridge, Tennessee are searching for a suspect in a double homicide, who's believed to be in the south Mississippi area.

    During the time the two victims were missing, fliers had been created and were broadcast on television. 

    The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.

