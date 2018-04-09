No children hurt in Henderson crash involving school bus

A Henderson school bus was involved in a crash Monday morning.

The crash happened in the area of Sand Lane and Alves Street.

According to HFD, the crash involved the bus and a car.

Please avoid the area of Sand Lane and Alves Street as we are on the scene of a vehicle accident involving a school bus. No children were reported to be injured. One occupants of the car was injured. pic.twitter.com/w0s1UJGAwx — Henderson Fire Dept. (@Henderson_FD) April 9, 2018

Fire officials say no children were reported to be injured, but one person in the car was hurt.

The road is currently closed in the area. Use caution.

