High-speed chase reaches 100mph in Evansville

A driver is in jail after police say he led them on a chase that stretched through two counties.
Reanell Dixon, 43.
CHANDLER, IN (WFIE) -

A man is accused of stealing a car and leading police on a chase that stretched through two counties.

Police say the chase began in Chandler when officers tried to stop 43-year-old Reanell Dixon, of Evansville, after he was driving down State Road 62 without headlights late Sunday night.

Dixon sped off and led police on a high-speed chase into Vanderburgh County. Chandler Police Chief Bob Irvin tells us Dixon reached speeds up to 100mph as he reached Evansville.

Deputies and police from surrounding areas tried to stop Dixon and eventually caught up with him when they say he lost control and crashed into a fence and a parked car at the intersection of Cass Avenue and South Boeke Road.

Police say Dixon tried to get out of his car and run away put a police K9 stopped him.

Dixon was then taken to the hospital to get checked out.

Chandler Police say another crash happened shortly after Dixon's, involving a Chandler Police officer involved in the chase and a different driver. No one was hurt and the driver of that car was cited for driving without a license.

