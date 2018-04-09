Watch now on Sunrise: A Chandler police chase ended after a cras - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Watch now on Sunrise: A Chandler police chase ended after a crash in Evansville, Byron says we could see spring weather this week

Posted by Shaelie Clark, Anchor
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Shaelie and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly