Freeland Earns Quality Start, but Gets no Run Support

Former Evansville Aces star pitcher, Kyle Freeland, made his second start of the season, for the Rockies, against the Braves today, and he had a nice outing.

The Denver native held Atlanta, who's one of the hottest teams early in the season, scoreless for the first four innings. However, the Bravos got to Freeland in the 5th, as Ozzie Albies had an RBI double. In the 6th, things only got worse, as Nick Markakis and Dansby Swanson, each belted solo home runs, to make it 3-0, Atlanta. Freeland did manage to finish the 6th inning, and was pulled after his 94-pitch outing.

in all, Freeland pitched 6 innings, striking out 5, and giving up just the 3 earned runs; however, the Rockies' offense did not give him any run support today. Braves' pitcher Sean Newcomb combined with three relievers, to shut out Colorado, 4-0. Freeland was the hard-luck loser and drops to 0-2, now on the season. He did; however, record his first quality start of the year, with his eight groundball outs and 12 swinging strikes induced, providing some added positivity to the outing.

Freeland projects to face off against the Nationals, on the road, on Friday night.

Copyright 2018, WFIE, All rights reserved.