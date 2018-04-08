KWC Softball Sweeps Ohio Valley

The Kentucky Wesleyan College softball pounded out 26 hits on Sunday to take both games of a Great Midwest Athletic Conference doubleheader at Ohio Valley University. Jaylin Tidwell, Andee Powell and Lexie Mullen each homered in game two of the sweep.

Game One: KWC 4 – OVU 1

With one on and two outs in the top of the first, Mullen lined a double to centerfield, bringing home Maddie Dawson and giving the Panthers a quick 1-0 lead.

Wesleyan kept the momentum going in the top of the second inning with four hits to plate three runs. Delaney Mixer led off the inning with a single down the left field line and scoring on a single through the right side from Meredith Daunhauer. Dawson drew a walk to put two on with two out before Tidwell cleared the bases with a single up the middle, extending Wesleyan's lead to 4-0.

The Fighting Scots scored their first run of the game off a lead off home run in the bottom of the fourth. Maci Brown held the Scots to just four hits in her sixth win of the season, striking out seven in a complete game performance.

Mixer and Powell both went two-for-three at the plate in game one while Mullen was two-for-four. Tidwell led the Panthers with two runs driven in.

Game Two: KWC 12 – OVU 5

The Panthers pounced early again in game two, scoring seven runs in the first three frames. Daunhauer led off the game with a single, advanced to second on an error and stole third to move into scoring position with nobody out. Dawson drove in Daunhauer with a sacrifice fly to right field. Tidwell launcher her second home run of the season, a solo shot, to put Wesleyan ahead 2-0. Back-to-back singles from Courtney Lockwood and Mixer put two on with two out before Caitlyn Lawsoncleared the bases with a double to left centerfield.

In the top of the third Powell hit her first home run of the season, a two-out three run bomb to extend Wesleyan's lead to 7-0.

Mullen joined the home run party in the top of the fourth with a solo shot for her team-leading sixth home run of the season.

Ohio Valley responded in the bottom of the fourth with a grand slam to cut Wesleyan's lead to 8-4.

The Panthers answered back with three runs in the top of the fifth. Powell drove in Mixer with a single before Lawson scored on a groundout from Jamie Tempel. Dawson knocked a single up the middle, driving in Powell to cap off the three hit, three run inning.

Lawson led off the top of the seventh with a single up the middle and utilized a wild pitch and a passed ball to move to third. Lawson scored on a ground out from Daunhauer for Wesleyan's 12th and final run of the game.

Evyn Hendrickson picked up her sixth win of the season, striking out five and allowing four runs off of six hits in 5.0 innings. Autumn Grady threw the final 2.0 innings, giving up two hits and one run.

Each Panther tabbed at least one hit in game two with Lawson leading the way a perfect three-for-three with three runs scored and two driven in. Powell led the Panthers with four runs driven in.

Wesleyan has a busy week ahead of them with three doubleheaders, all on the road. The Panthers head to Kentucky State on Thursday before a pair of conference matchups at Cedarville on Saturday and Ohio Dominican on Sunday.

Courtesy: KWC Sports Information Dept. Copyright 2018, WFIE, All rights reserved.