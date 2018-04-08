Thunderbolts honor Canadian hockey team victims

The Thunderbolts are showing their support for the families of the victims who died in a hockey team bus crash in Canada.

Team officials say the bolts raised nearly $500 which they will donate to the GoFundMe page set up for the victim's families.

Thunderbolts Forward Nick Davolio said the team was on their own bus when they heard of the tragedy.

He said donating something is just a small way to show how close the hockey community is.

The team held a moment of silence before Sunday's game to honor the 15 people who died in that bus crash.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.