Child receives present of a lifetime at Guns and Hoses

At the annual Guns and Hoses charity event, Guns defeated the Hoses for the third year in a row giving them the all-time lead of six wins to the hoses' five. But the wins and losses took a back seat to one special little boy.

The sights and sounds make it all too easy to get caught up in the pageantry and spectacle of Guns and Hoses and forget the real reason for the event.

Guns and Hoses help benefit 911 Gives Hope which is an organization that aims to help children and adults with disabilities or illnesses throughout the Tri-State, like 5-year-old Finn Griffith.

Finn suffers from chronic kidney disease and has for his entire life.

"Last year, Finn was in the hospital. He had a major surgery, and we didn't get to celebrate his birthday. So this year I wanted to do something special," said Tiffany Griffith, Finn's mother.

In an attempt to make her son's birthday one to remember, Tiffany reached out on social media asking for pictures of firefighters, police, or EMS for her son.

"He's always told us that he would be a police officer, firefighter, EMT, a nurse, a doctor," said Tiffany Griffith. "We were just overwhelmed by the response, and that's just what led us here."

Here, meaning to the 11th edition of Guns and Hoses.

The family drove four and half hours from Gas City, Indiana for the charity fight night. Before the festivities began, Finn was already enjoying his birthday present which was meeting and hanging out with some of the professionals he considers heroes.

"It brings me back to why I do this," said Paige Jones, a member of the Posey County EMS.

Jones invited Finn to accompany her to the ring last night as she fought for the hoses.

"We get really caught up in our heads you know about fighting, getting prepared for it. It's really worth it when you remember what this is for," she continued.

When the time came, Jones and Griffith walked down to the ring to Queen's Don't Stop Me Now, a fitting song for a couple of fighters.

Jones won her match and then welcomed Griffith into the ring with her where the Ford Center crowd gave him a standing ovation ensuring she wasn't the only one who finished the night a champion.

