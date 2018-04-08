Late rally can't stop Aces from weekend sweep at Missouri State

Due to visiting team travel issues, Friday's game between the Evansville Thunderbolts and Fayetteville Marksmen has been rescheduled to Sunday, April 8.More >>
It's more than just softball to this energetic group of girls. They gathered on the Sunday of their spring break to pack-- t-shirts --of all things. But not just any t-shirt. A kindness t-shirt.More >>
In Evansville, Sears closed its doors for the final time.More >>
Federal authorities say an Ohio-based food company is recalling more than 14,000 pounds (6,000 kilograms) of pulled barbequed beef products that could be contaminated with rubber.More >>
Guns and Hoses is one of the biggest sporting events around town and one of the biggest contributors to local charities.More >>
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.More >>
Authorities in East Ridge, Tennessee are searching for a suspect in a double homicide, who's believed to be in the south Mississippi area.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
The boy’s mother and her boyfriend remain in jail after they were denied bail on murder charges.More >>
The grandparents of the teen shot and killed after stealing a beer were among dozens of people calling for the store’s closure.More >>
