Owensboro softball team spreads kindness to Marshall Co.

Due to visiting team travel issues, Friday's game between the Evansville Thunderbolts and Fayetteville Marksmen has been rescheduled to Sunday, April 8.More >>
It's more than just softball to this energetic group of girls. They gathered on the Sunday of their spring break to pack-- t-shirts --of all things. But not just any t-shirt. A kindness t-shirt.More >>
In Evansville, Sears closed its doors for the final time.More >>
Federal authorities say an Ohio-based food company is recalling more than 14,000 pounds (6,000 kilograms) of pulled barbequed beef products that could be contaminated with rubber.More >>
Guns and Hoses is one of the biggest sporting events around town and one of the biggest contributors to local charities.More >>
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.More >>
The boy’s mother says the teacher triggered her son by yelling at him and she believes filing a police report is an overreaction.More >>
President Donald Trump is condemning what he calls a "mindless CHEMICAL attack" in Syria that has killed women and children, though he's offering no evidence to support the claim by Syrian opposition activists and...More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
JSU posted surveillance video that includes cameras around campus showing the moment an EF-3 tornado was traveling through the area.More >>
