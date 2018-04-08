Owensboro softball team spreads kindness to Marshall Co.

A softball team in Owensboro decided to spread love and kindness across the community after the recent school shootings across the country and in Kentucky.

You wouldn't believe the maturity of the fifth and sixth-grade girls.

Once they heard how bullying was one of the main causes of school shootings, they set out to bring smiles to as many of their classmates as possible through their kindness campaign.

It's more than just softball to this energetic group of girls. They gathered on the Sunday of their spring break to pack t-shirts of all things. But not just any t-shirt; a kindness t-shirt.

"Whenever someone's being nice and a shirt is given to them, then they know someone actually cares about them," Molly Aud, a player for the Hurricanes softball team, said.

The Hurricanes softball team hands out shirts to classmates when they see them do something nice to someone else.

"We have three other bracelets that we give them so that they can spread it on to other people that they see are being nice," Aud said.

"Just telling them, 'Hey thanks for being kind to this person,' and just making sure that they know that they're doing something right," Sophie Moorman, a player on the team, said.

But on Sunday the girls spread the smiles further than just Owensboro. They wanted to cheer up the community of Marshall County after the school shooting earlier this year.

The team believes one kind gesture can prevent something as tragic as a school shooting. They hope to reach out to anyone being bullied to turn their day around.

"The kids are actually getting bullied, and someone's actually being nice to them," Moorman said. "I hope that they don't feel alone anymore and that they're actually happy that someone is there for them."

The Hurricanes also donated items to the homeless and hope to continue to spread kindness through other activities

