More snow possible tonight

This stubborn winter weather is still hanging around. Rain mixed with snow will move through the Tri-State tonight, but the good news is that it does not look like it will have much impact on the Monday morning drive.

Scattered showers will arrive just after sunset tonight. For western Kentucky, these showers will be mostly rain, but southeast Illinois and southwest Indiana may see some snow mixed in.

As we head into the overnight hours and temperatures drop into the 30s, we will see snow and wintry mix becoming more widespread.

This snow will begin to move out fairly quickly. By around midnight, the best chances for snow will be along and north of I-64.

The snow will have cleared our area by the time most of you wake up Monday morning and you will likely have dry conditions for your morning drive.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected from this system. A few counties north of I-64 may pick up a quick dusting, but it will quickly melt. You should, however, watch for slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses, just to be safe.

Temperatures will climb into the mid 50s Monday afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds, and the rest of the week looks mostly dry. Rain chances return to the forecast Friday and Saturday.

