Evansville Sears closes doors for last time

In Evansville, Sears closed its doors for the final time.

Sears opened their first brick and mortar store in downtown Evansville in 1925.

The department store made another first with its first mall store in 1963.

It all came to an end after the store announced its closing back in January.

It’s Sears last day in Evansville. What will you miss the most? pic.twitter.com/dEasdBxmMm — Katie Kapusta (@Katie14News) April 8, 2018

Even long-time and retired employees came by to say goodbye to the store.

"To be the first store in the whole United States that belonged to Sears to open was quite an honor," said retired employee Carolyn Schapker. "I mean, Chicago didn't even have a Sears store. All they had was a catalog outlet. So it's really nice that we have that history here, and that will never go away."

The 200,000 square foot building is still for sale, but no one has come forward showing interest in buying it yet.

