Record setting attendance for Guns & Hoses XI; thousands of dollars raised

Guns and Hoses is one of the biggest sporting events around town and one of the biggest contributors to local charities.

On Saturday they held their 11th annual event.

Evansville Police Chief and one of the coordinators of the Guns and Hoses announced that they sold 8,600 tickets for Saturday's event, which is a record attendance for Guns and Hoses. That is a far cry away from the 2,000 tickets they sold for the first event.

And a crowd this size can have a big impact on local businesses.

"Guns and Hoses is a good event, it brings a lot of people downtown, so any time there's a big event downtown it helps our business out a lot," explained Richie Pate, owner of the The Rooftop." Obviously when the event got posted we got a lot of calls for reservations and everything so definitely people are coming more downtown today than usual."

Now the event didn't just have an impact on local businesses, but children and adults in the Tri-State will benefit as well. The proceeds from Guns and Hoses will go back to 911 Gives Hope, which is an organization that aims to help children and adults with disabilities or illnesses.

GUNS & HOSES XI is now history. GUNS took the belt by winning 8-7 & leads the overall series 6-5. More importantly is how the success of this event benefits children. An attendance record was set as 8633 came to watch one of the best sporting events you will see in Evansville. pic.twitter.com/xx9Kly81iO — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) April 8, 2018

Mission Barbecue in fact donated over $13,000 dollars tonight to 911 Gives Hope.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.