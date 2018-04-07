Thunderbolts Beat Mayhem in Overtime

The Thunderbolts and the Macon Mayhem had gone to overtime in their last three meetings this season, and this time it would happen again. Macon would win the last two games, but this time the Bolts would come up victorious, winning in only 16 seconds into overtime, 3-2.

The Thunderbolts would strike first in the first period, as Tyler Deresky was hauled down on a breakaway, and after Deresky slid into Charlie Finn, the puck sat wide open and Dave Williams put home the garbage goal, giving the Thunderbolts a 1-0 lead with 40 seconds left in the period. Down 2-1 going into the third period, the Thunderbolts outshot Macon 16-9 and would get rewarded as Deresky got another breakaway, and this time he was the goal scorer as the puck slid past a poke-checking Finn to tie the game, with assists from Chase Nieuwendyk and Nick D’Avolio at 15:09. In overtime, it would only take 16 seconds, as Williams stormed to the net around a defenseman and sniped the shot past Finn to win the game. Bo Driscoll assisted on the game winning goal.

For Evansville, Williams scored two goals, Deresky tallied a goal and assist and Ryan de Melo made 28 saves. The Thunderbolts head home for a rescheduled meeting with the Fayetteville Marksmen tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. CST for Fan Appreciation Day. Following the game will be the Playoff Challenge Round Selection Show, where the Bolts will find out their first ever playoff opponent.

Courtesy: Thunderbolts Media Relations. Copyright 2018, WFIE, All rights reserved.