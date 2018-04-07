So. Indiana NFF Chapter's Scholar-Athletes Named for 2018

The Southern Indiana Chapter of the National Football Foundation has selected nine senior high school football players as 2018 Scholar-Athletes. Michael Boots of Evansville Mater Dei, Matt Kiesel of Evansville Memorial, Parker Dierks and Jacob Pace of Evansville Reitz, Jackson Clark and William Rolley of Castle, Andrew Weis of Mt Vernon, Jayce Harter of Southridge, and Whitaker Lyons of Tell City will be honored on Sunday April 29, 2018 at a banquet at St. Vincent Evansville Manor in Evansville,In. starting at 4pm Central. The Main Speaker will be Bryan Neale, an NFL official and Newburgh native. The cost to attend is $35 per person with table and banquet sponsorships available. To attend contact Mike Skvara at 812-499-0681 or coachskvara@hotmail.com To join the Southern Indiana Chapter and learn more about the National Football Foundation go to www.footballfoundation.org

