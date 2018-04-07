Diamond Aces Road Losing Streak Continues

On a sunny, but crisp and windy afternoon, the University of Evansville baseball team played Missouri State even for much of the game. However, a rough fifth frame spoiled Purple Aces' hopes in an 8-2 setback, Saturday afternoon in Springfield, Missouri.



Evansville jumped out to a quick start, as Bears starting pitcher Ty Buckner walked a pair with one out in the top of the first inning. Then, freshman first baseman Tanner Craig launched a two-out sky shot to center field, which MSU's Hunter Steinmetz lost in the sun. The resulting double platied both sophomores Troy Beilsmith and Kenton Crews, putting the Aces up 2-0. UE would go onto load up the bases later in the ending, but couldn't cash in as sophomore shortstop Craig Shepherd flew out to right to end the threat.



However, the lead wouldn't last. In the bottom of the opening frame, freshman starting pitcher Jace Burke gave up an RBI single to Drew Millas, then uncorked a wild pitch, allowing Jeremy Eierman to tally the equalizer, making it 2-2. Burke would recover to get out of the inning without further damage.



From there, the game settled into a pitcher's duel, with Burke and Buckner pitching three scoreless frames apiece, keeping the game a 2-2 stalemate.



Burke began the fifth inning by striking out John Privitera, earning his career-high seventh k of the contest. However, the freshman right hander's luck went downhill from there. A single by Steinmetz, followed by an Eierman double put a pair scoring position. Burke appeared to be on his way to getting out of the jam, striking of Millas for the second out of the frame. However, Ben Whetstone ended that hope with a hot shot through the right side of the inning, bringing in both runners, putting Missouri State up 4-2. After walking the next batter, Burke would get tagged for a two-run two bagger down the left field line by Matt Brown, ending Burke's day, with Evansville down 6-2. For the day, Burke went 4 2/3 innings, striking out eight, while allowing six runs, five earned. Senior right hander Hunter Porterfield would come in in relief and put out the fire.



However, after an unscathed sixth inning, Porterfield would run into trouble in the seventh, loading up the bases, then issuing a pair of walks, bringing in a pair of runs, leading to the 8-2 decision.



The loss drops Evansville's record to 6-18, while Missouri State improves to 21-7.



The third and final game of this weekend's series is back at Springfield's Hammons Field. Senior right hand pitcher Dalton Horstmeier will counter Missouri State's RHP Logan Wiley. First pitch is at 1 p.m.

