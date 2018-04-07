Eagles baseball turning their season around

On the college baseball circuit, USI has had a streaky season thus far.

After opening up 5-2, the Eagles then went into a long tailspin losing 11 out of 14 games.

However, they snapped out of it last weekend with an emphatic four-game sweep of Wisconsin-Parkside.

The Eagles really took out their frustrations in that series scoring a whopping 57 runs including 34 in one game, alone.

They carried that momentum into this weekend's four-game set against Lewis with a pair of thrilling one-run wins Friday.

Those wins put them back over the 500 mark at 14-13.

Needless to say, the Eagles are feeling much better about themselves.

