Vets meet for Honor Flight interviews

The next Honor Flight is only 27 days away.

Saturday morning, dozens of veterans went through the final round of interviews to get a seat on that flight.

So far, Honor Flight of Southern Indiana has flown over 500 veterans to Washington D.C. free of charge.

The organization gives the vets the opportunity to see the monuments built in their honor.

Veterans we spoke with said they are excited about the trip.

To find out how you or someone you know can sign up for the next Honor Flight, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.