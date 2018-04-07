Vets meet for Honor Flight interviews

The next Honor Flight is only 27 days away.More >>
The next Honor Flight is only 27 days away.More >>
Saturday was a special homecoming for Princeton's own NCAA Champion, Jackie Young.More >>
Saturday was a special homecoming for Princeton's own NCAA Champion, Jackie Young.More >>
The boil advisory has been lifted for the town of Grandview in Spencer County.More >>
The boil advisory has been lifted for the town of Grandview in Spencer County.More >>
No injuries are reported after a home caught fire early Saturday.More >>
No injuries are reported after a home caught fire early Saturday.More >>
The cooler air couldn't keep a crowd away from First Friday down on Haynie's Corner in Evansville.More >>
The cooler air couldn't keep a crowd away from First Friday down on Haynie's Corner in Evansville.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
The child's family said the daycare broke an agreement.More >>
The child's family said the daycare broke an agreement.More >>
Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.More >>
Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.More >>
A young Tennessee boy has been determined dead, and his father has been arrested for murder.More >>
A young Tennessee boy has been determined dead, and his father has been arrested for murder.More >>