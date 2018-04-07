Louisville's Mack hires Gaudio, Murray, Pegues as assistants - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Louisville's Mack hires Gaudio, Murray, Pegues as assistants

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
(UofL) (UofL)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -

New Louisville coach Chris Mack has hired Dino Gaudio, Luke Murray and Mike Pegues as assistant coaches.

Gaudio, who spent the past eight years as an ESPN analyst, went 61-31 with two NCAA Tournament appearances as Wake Forest's coach from 2007-10. The 23-year coaching veteran also led Army and Loyola-Maryland and worked with Mack under the late Skip Prosser at Wake. Mack left the Demon Deacons to become an assistant at Xavier and eventually head coach before his hiring last week at Louisville.

Pegues and Murray were Xavier assistants under Mack. Murray, the son of actor Bill Murray, also has worked at Rhode Island, Towson, Wagner and Arizona. Pegues previously worked as a Delaware assistant and video coordinator at Virginia Commonwealth.

Louisville announced the hires on Saturday.

