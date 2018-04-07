No injuries reported after Owensboro house fire - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

No injuries reported after Owensboro house fire

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
14 News viewer Del Harley sent us the photo of the home on Breckenridge Street (WFIE). 14 News viewer Del Harley sent us the photo of the home on Breckenridge Street (WFIE).
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

No injuries are reported after a home caught fire early Saturday.

According to Owensboro Central Dispatch, fire crews are still on scene at the home in the 900 block of Breckenridge Street. Dispatch did say no one was hurt during the morning fire.

We will update this story with more information when it is made available.

