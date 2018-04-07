Snowy wake-up in some Tri-State areas

While it wasn't the four inches that was initially predicted to hit, most of the Tri-State still woke-up to snow on Saturday.More >>
With a chance of snow in the weekend forecast, many Tri-State residents are talking. Most of them - hoping for no snow, some saying bring it on! Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.More >>
On Saturday, firefighters, police, and EMS will put their bodies in harm's way for a good cause, but not in the way they normally do.More >>
Police are looking for a missing Owensboro woman.More >>
Time is ticking for the Sears building in Washington Square Mall. The company is closing its doors on Sunday after 92 years in business in Evansville. Shoppers are flocking for the sales.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
Annette Rosenow needed help moving her dogs and enlisted the help of a couple she found on Craigslist. Police are now searching for the unidentified woman.More >>
Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.More >>
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.More >>
