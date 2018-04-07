Snowy wake-up in some Tri-State areas - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Snowy wake-up in some Tri-State areas

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Snow covered hill outside 14 News (WFIE) Snow covered hill outside 14 News (WFIE)
TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

While it wasn't the four inches that was initially predicted to hit, most of the Tri-State still woke-up to snow on Saturday.

A 14 News viewer sent us a photo of her snow covered tulips from Slaughters, Kentucky: 

So far this morning, there have not been reports of any vehicle slide-offs, but you should remain alert and use caution when traveling this morning.

It's a snowy start to the work day at 14 News also as snow blankets the hill and grass outside the studio:

According to Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lyons, spring snows are difficult to forecast because of warm ground temps and other factors that usually kill off any significant snow, especially this late in the season.

