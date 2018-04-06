Cool air couldn't keep a crowd from First Friday

The cooler air couldn't keep a crowd away from First Friday down on Haynie's Corner in Evansville.

April 6th was the season kick-off, the first of six, running through September. A celebration of arts and culture.

“We love this corner," Moriah Hobgood, owner of Mo’s House and Bokeh Lounge said. "I've worked a lot of places around Evansville, but this is my favorite spot.”

The streets surrounding Haynie's Corner were filled with live music, and even entertainment, including the Boom Squad.

Don't forget about the delicious food, drinks, and yes, even ice cream.

“It's not melting on me because it's the same temperate as the air,” Samantha Buente laughed.

New this year: an earlier start time. Crowds starting forming at 5:30 p.m. and stayed for hours.

At 7 p.m., it was 45 degrees.

But, few of the folks did decide to get indoors.

One of the main attractions here in the heart of Haynie's Corner is the grand re-opening of Bokeh Lounge. 14 News was invited inside to take a look

The lounge is under new leadership, but still has that club character.

“We love it, we think it's great for downtown Evansville,” Matt Mason said.

And if you live nearby, you might just be in lucky for a ride home. A pedicab offered rides downtown for only $10.

But, hopefully in May we can leave the heavy coats behind.

