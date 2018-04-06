Aces fall in both ends of doubleheader to Missouri State

With a chance of snow in the weekend forecast, many Tri-State residents are talking. Most of them - hoping for no snow, some saying bring it on! Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.More >>
With a chance of snow in the weekend forecast, many Tri-State residents are talking. Most of them - hoping for no snow, some saying bring it on! Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.More >>
On Saturday, firefighters, police, and EMS will put their bodies in harm's way for a good cause, but not in the way they normally do.More >>
On Saturday, firefighters, police, and EMS will put their bodies in harm's way for a good cause, but not in the way they normally do.More >>
Police are looking for a missing Owensboro woman.More >>
Police are looking for a missing Owensboro woman.More >>
Time is ticking for the Sears building in Washington Square Mall. The company is closing its doors on Sunday after 92 years in business in Evansville. Shoppers are flocking for the sales.More >>
Time is ticking for the Sears building in Washington Square Mall. The company is closing its doors on Sunday after 92 years in business in Evansville. Shoppers are flocking for the sales.More >>
Saturday will be a special homecoming for Princeton's own NCAA Champion, Jackie Young.More >>
Saturday will be a special homecoming for Princeton's own NCAA Champion, Jackie Young.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Hanane Mouhib has been charged with murdering her 7-year-old son in a situation described as a stabbing that caused "his head to become disengaged from his body."More >>
Hanane Mouhib has been charged with murdering her 7-year-old son in a situation described as a stabbing that caused "his head to become disengaged from his body."More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.More >>
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.More >>