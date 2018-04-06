Rivalry Renewed: Guns look to continue dominance over Hoses

On Saturday, firefighters, police, and EMS will put their bodies in harm's way for a good cause, but not in the way they normally do.

The night the Ford Center will be rocking for the 11th installment of Guns and Hoses.

"It's like EMS Saint Patty's Day," explained Paige Jones. "Everyone looks forward to it. Everyone dresses up, gets excited about it, there's a big party after. Everyone has a lot of fun with it."

"We have it all," Ryan Conaway, Team Guns, said. "Just like what you'd see on TV. We have the pyrotechnics, the intro music, the lights, and the crowd gets into it."

Firefighters, EMS, and Police strap on their gloves for a once-a-year showdown for bragging rights and a good cause.

"It's addicting," Jones explained. "You want to keep doing it, just it takes a lot of wear and tear on your body and you know you put a lot of time into it."

Each fighter will be looking to pick up a win for their prospective team, but the real winners won't even set foot inside the ring.

The proceeds from Guns and Hoses will go to 911 Gives Hope, a non-profit that helps improve the lives of children and adults with disabilities in the community.

"I think it's pretty remarkable these folks risk their lives daily in their work, and then risk their health on a Saturday night in front of 8,000 people to help someone else," Patrick Phernetton said.

"For that five minutes we're putting everything we have into trying to get a win even though we know that everything we're doing is to help out local children organizations and even individual families to an extent," Conaway said.

Fighting for more than just a belt.

The series is currently split even at five wins for each side, but the guns have won the past two years. Tickets for the event are still available.

