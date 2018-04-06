Sears to close on Sunday; shoppers find huge sales one last time

Time is ticking for the Sears building in Washington Square Mall. The company is closing its doors on Sunday after 92 years in business in Evansville. Shoppers are flocking for the sales.

"I'm going to miss this place," explained shopper Michele Russell.

The final days at Sears means saying goodbye to an Evansville staple.

"Sears just had a lot of things that you could come in and buy, just about anything, and now they're leaving and they're going to be hard to find," says Russell.

Sears opened its first ever brick and mortar retail store in downtown Evansville in 1925. At one point, the company had three locations across the city, but now the last one standing is powering down its cash registers.

While sad to see it go, shoppers are also cashing in on the big blow out sales.

"I found out that they have a lot of name brands like Land's End for 90 percent off. I got three pairs of pants, two shirts, two sweaters, a vest, all for under $30," says shopper Wendy.

Why are Sears stores closing? Analysts point toward the retail industry moving toward home delivery. It is something Sears actually planted its roots in a hundred years ago.

"Sears used to put its catalog out every year, so people would order things through the uncatalogued and have it delivered at home," says Kelley Coures, Executive Director of the Department of Metropolitan Development. "Now you go to a website and order things through Amazon or a department store website, and it's delivered to your home. So maybe things have come full circle."

Looking back at Sears then to Sears now, you get a glimpse of how much has changed in the past century.

"But cities change," explained Coures. "Things are fluid, and you have to change with them."

The city moves on and says goodbye.

"I usually shop here a lot. I'm sorry to see them go," says Wendy.

The Sears building is for sale for $3 million. As of now, we are told no buyer has come forward expressing interest in the nearly 200,000 square foot building.

The Evansville location is just one of dozens of Sears closing across the country.

