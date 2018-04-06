Saturday parade to celebrate Irish, Young's championship

Saturday will be a special homecoming for Princeton's own NCAA Champion, Jackie Young.

A parade is planned to honor Young to celebrate Notre Dame's victory against Mississippi State in the Women's NCAA Basketball championship. Young will ride in a firetruck down Broadway Street into the Princeton Town Square at 2 p.m.

Organizers want as many fans to be there wearing green and gold, making as much noise as possible.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.